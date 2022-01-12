Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's vs. Connecticut in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big East's two highest-scoring teams square off Wednesday night, when St. John's heads to Storrs to face Connecticut.

Points should be aplenty on Wednesday night in Storrs when Connecticut hosts St. John's in a battle of the two highest-scoring teams in the Big East. Each side is coming off a loss, adding to the importance of the game for both schools. 

How to Watch St. John's vs. Connecticut in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream St. John's vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John's comes into this game 9-4 overall this season and 1-1 in conference play. Last time out, the Red Storm fell to No. 23 Providence 83-73 in their first conference loss of the year. 

Junior guard Julian Champagnie leads the Red Storm in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. He's second in the conference in that category as well, and one of only two players averaging over 20 points per contest. Champagnie is two games removed from a season-high 34-point performance in a win over DePaul last Wednesday.

UConn came up just short against Seton Hall in its last time out, which was the Huskies' first game since Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 postponements. Dan Hurley's squad is 10-4 overall this year, including a 6-1 record at home.

Graduate guard R.J. Cole leads UConn in scoring and ranks fifth in the conference with 16.2 points per game. His breakout game came earlier this year when he posted 24 points against Auburn, shooting 5-of-10 from three.

The leading scorers don't tell the full story of either team's offensive ability. St. John's ranks first in the Big East scoring 82.4 points per game, with UConn second averaging 79.9 points. 

Will this be the shootout everyone is expecting? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

