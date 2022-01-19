Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's vs. Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The highest-scoring team in the Big East faces off with the most efficient offense in the conference, with St. John's traveling to play Creighton Wednesday night.

Two of the Big East's best offensive teams square off Wednesday night, with St. John's traveling to Creighton to take on the Bluejays. The Red Storm lead the conference in points per game, while the Bluejays have the highest field goal percentage. 

How to Watch St. John's vs. Creighton in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream St. John's vs. Creighton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John's is filling up the box score on a regular basis. The Red Storm's 82.5 points per game are the 11th-most for a team in the nation. They've scored at least 70 points in four straight games.

Last time out, the Red Storm ended a two-game losing streak with an 88-69 win over Georgetown. Junior guard Julian Champagnie scored 25 points in that game and leads the Big East scoring 21.4 points per contest.

St. John's improved to 10-5 on the year with that win. It also moved their conference record to 2-2.

Creighton comes into this game with an identical overall and conference record to St. John's. The Bluejays are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the nation: Their 47.1% field goal percentage leads the Big East.

Who will come out on top in what should be a high-scoring affair? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET for the action.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

