DePaul goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it hosts rival St. John's in a Big East battle.

DePaul snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday when it slipped by Georgetown 68-65. The Blue Demons barely snuck by the Hoyas and are now just 4-13 in the Big East.

How to Watch St. John's at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

They return home for their last two home games of the season looking to end the regular season on a high note.

First up is a game against a St. John's team that they lost to back on Jan. 5. The Red Storm won the first game 89-84, but have gone just 6-9 since.

St. John's is now just 7-9, but haven't played poorly in February. The Red Storm have lost each of their last four games by six or fewer points, including a tough 81-78 loss to Creighton on Wednesday night.

They were close to having a completely different record this year, but they have been on the wrong end of those close games.

Sunday they hope they can change that and get a season sweep of a DePaul team that is also struggling this year.

