How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last time out, both Georgetown and St. John's had close games slip right through their fingers. These teams meet on Thursday night looking to get over the top and back in the win column.

In each of their last games, the Hoyas and the Red Storm both had chances to win but ultimately couldn't finish. Now, the two teams face each other Thursday night for some Big East play in Washington D.C. This will be the second time the two teams meet this season.

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream St. John's vs. Georgetown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game back on Jan. 16, St. John's came away with a strong 88-69 win. Junior guard Julian Champagnie led the way for the Red Storm with 25 points.

Champagnie is the team's leading scorer on the year averaging 18.3 points per game, which ranks No. 2 in the Big East.

St. John's went to the wire against No. 15-ranked Providence, only to fall 86-82. The Red Storm kept the game close even as Champagnie missed significant minutes due to an eye injury. Those 82 points were the most allowed by the Friars in three weeks. 

Georgetown faced Seton Hall on Tuesday and erased an 11-point second-half deficit to add drama late. However, the Pirates pulled away and won 70-63.

Which team will get back in the win column Thursday night? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET for tip-off.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

