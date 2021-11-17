How to Watch St. John's at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch St. John's Red Storm at Indiana Hoosiers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. John's heads to Indiana as both teams look to protect their perfect records.
    Author:

    St. John's and Indiana meet up Wednesday night as part of the Gavitt Games that pits the Big East against the Big Ten.

    How to Watch St. John's at Indiana Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the St. John's at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Red Storm head to Bloomington 2-0 on the season after beating Mississippi Valley State and Saint Peter's. They had little trouble dominating their first two games, as they won by 58 and 21, respectively.

    Wednesday the competition gets much tougher when St. John's takes on an Indiana team that has started with two straight wins in Mike Woodson's first season as head coach.

    The Hoosiers avoided an upset to Eastern Michigan in their season opener to get the win. The Eagles cut the lead to one with just 2:47 left, but Indiana was able to pull away for a 68-62 win.

    Friday's game was much easier as the Hoosiers took care of Northern Illinois 85-49. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 19 points and is averaging a team-leading 20 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

    Jackson-Davis and company will have to be better Wednesday, as they face their toughest competition of the year when they host St. John's.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    St. John's Red Storm at Indiana Hoosiers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tulane at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17171910
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Thunder

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. John's at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Oklahoma State Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ball State vs. Central Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/17/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy