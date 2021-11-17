How to Watch St. John's at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

St. John's heads to Indiana as both teams look to protect their perfect records.

St. John's and Indiana meet up Wednesday night as part of the Gavitt Games that pits the Big East against the Big Ten.

How to Watch St. John's at Indiana Today:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Red Storm head to Bloomington 2-0 on the season after beating Mississippi Valley State and Saint Peter's. They had little trouble dominating their first two games, as they won by 58 and 21, respectively.

Wednesday the competition gets much tougher when St. John's takes on an Indiana team that has started with two straight wins in Mike Woodson's first season as head coach.

The Hoosiers avoided an upset to Eastern Michigan in their season opener to get the win. The Eagles cut the lead to one with just 2:47 left, but Indiana was able to pull away for a 68-62 win.

Friday's game was much easier as the Hoosiers took care of Northern Illinois 85-49. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 19 points and is averaging a team-leading 20 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Jackson-Davis and company will have to be better Wednesday, as they face their toughest competition of the year when they host St. John's.

