How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marquette needs a win and some help to lock up a bye in the first round of the Big East tournament. Looking to do their part, the Golden Eagles face St. John's on Saturday night.

The way the Big East conference tournament is structured, five teams get first-round byes. Entering the final day of regular season play in the conference, two teams are currently tied for fifth: Marquette and Seton Hall at 10-8 in conference play. 

How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream St. John's vs. Marquette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates currently own the tiebreaker, meaning the Golden Eagles need a win Saturday against St. John's and some help to ensure they have Wednesday off. Seton Hall takes on Creighton — the current fourth seed — earlier in the day.

On the other side, St. John's is looking to head into the conference tournament with momentum. The Red Storm can make it two straight wins by beating Marquette, after knocking off Xavier big 81-66 on Wednesday. Junior forward Julian Champagnie, who is chasing the conference scoring title for the season, had 19 points in that one.

This game will be the lone meeting between St. John's and Marquette this year. An earlier matchup between the two scheduled for Dec. 29 in Queens was postponed due to COVID-19.

Tip-off for this game - the final regular-season game on the Big East 2021-2022 calendar, is at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Watch the action on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

St. John's vs. Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette

