How to Watch St. John's vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

After having its eight-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, No. 16 Providence returns to the floor Saturday afternoon looking to get back on track against St. John's in Big East action.

In a battle of the top two teams in the Big East standings, No. 16 Providence hosts St. John's Saturday afternoon. The Friars are looking to bounce back after losing a massive winning streak last time out, while the Red Storm are aiming to stay perfect in conference play.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Friars had won eight straight games dating back to late November before falling Marquette on Tuesday. That stretch included wins over Texas Tech, rival Rhode Island, and Big East foes UConn and Seton Hall.

Even with Tuesday's loss, the Friars are still 13-2 on the year and 3-1 in conference play. They're the first team in the Big East to reach 13 wins - no other school has more than 11.

As for St. John's, they were off for about three weeks due to COVID but returned on Wednesday with an 89-84 win over DePaul. The Red Storm got 34 points from Champagnie in that one. The junior guard leads the Big East in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per game.

