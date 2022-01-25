Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. John's heads to Seton Hall on Monday night looking to avenge a loss to the Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

St. John's and Seton Hall will play for the second straight game on Monday night as they had a game rescheduled due it being postponed for COVID-19 concerns. The Pirates picked up a 66-60 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Storm played the Pirates to a tie in the first half, but Seton Hall took control in the second half, as Myles Cale scored a season-high 21 points to lead them to the victory.

The loss was the second straight for St. John's and fourth out of its last five. The Red Storm are now just 2-4 in the Big East and 10-7 overall, as they have had trouble keeping up with the top teams in the conference.

Seton Hall was able to snap a two-game losing streak with the win. The Pirates lost those two games by a combined five points against Marquette and DePaul. 

It was a nice bounce back win for the Pirates, but still has them at just 3-4 in a conference they thought they were going to be at the top of.

Monday night is a must-win for Seton Hall, but St. John's will look to split the season series and avenge Saturday's loss.

