    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. John's hosts St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday in Queens.
    It's a battle of the boroughs Tuesday as St. Francis (0–3) makes the trip from Brooklyn to Queens for a meeting with St. John's (3–1) in men's college basketball.

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    The Red Storm's only loss so far came against undefeated Indiana, as the team fell by two points in the team's only road game so far. 

    St. John's is led in scoring by Julian Champagnie, who is putting up 22.8 points per contest on 47.1% shooting, including a 41.2% mark from three. Champagnie is also adding 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per night. Six St. John's players average at least one steal.

    St. Francis has yet to win a game, but the Terriers have played some tough competition, with road losses to Wisconsin and Penn State.

    The team is being outscored by 18.7 points per game. Just two St. Francis players are averaging double-digit points, with Patrick Emilien leading the way at 13.0 per game, with Michael Cubbage second at 10.0 per contest.

    These teams last met in 2018, with St. John's winning 86–52. The Red Storm lead the all-time series with 67 wins and 12 losses. St. Francis last beat St. John's in 2004.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

