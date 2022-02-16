The highest-scoring team in the Big East, St. John's, heads to Cincinnati on Wednesday to face a Xavier team coming off an upset of No. 24 Connecticut.

It's getting late in the regular season, but Big East opponents St. John's and Xavier have yet to face each other this year. They'll meet twice over the final three weeks of the season, starting with a matchup Sunday night at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Xavier is coming off of an upset of No. 24 Connecticut on Friday, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Junior forward Jack Nunge, who leads the team this year averaging 13.1 points per game, scored a game-high 22 points in that one.

The win was a big one for the Musketeers, who are one of a handful of teams in a crowded middle pack in the Big East standings. Currently 7-6 in conference play they are in sixth place, but just one game back of third-place UConn.

St. John's most recent game was also against the Huskies. The Red Storm almost had an upset of their own but ended up falling to a furious UConn comeback 63-60.

As the team looks to bounce back offensively, expect them to lead on junior guard Julian Champagnie, who is the conference's leading scorer averaging 18.3 points per game. That's over a point per game more than the next closest player (Marquette's Justin Lewis, 17.0 points per game).

It's an early tip-off for this one, with a 6:30 p.m. ET start on Wednesday. You can catch the game on CBS Sports Network.

