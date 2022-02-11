St. Joseph's will take on conference rival UMass on Saturday afternoon in this Atlantic 10 basketball showdown.

St. Joseph's is just under the .500 mark overall this season with a record of 10-12. The Hawks are also just under that mark in conference play with a 4-7 record.

They have gone 3-7 since the new year started with two, two-loss streaks and a win every third game. Their last game was a loss on the road at Davidson 73-67.

Jordan Hall leads this Hawks' team in scoring and assists and almost in rebounding with 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

How to Watch St. Joseph's Hawks at Massachusetts Minutemen Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Massachusetts sits just below St. Joseph's one-half game behind it in the conference. The Minutemen are 10-12 overall, the same record as the Hawks, but they are just 3-7 in conference play, putting them half of a game back.

They went on a four-game conference losing streak in early January. Since then, they have alternated wins every other game. With their last game ending in a home loss to George Washington, this is their game to win.

Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen and will be up against Hall. Fernandes averages 15.1 points and 5.2 assists both team-leading. He also chips in 2.9 rebounds per game.

