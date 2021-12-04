Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch St. Joseph's at Villanova in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. Joseph's and Villanova both look to win their third straight game when they meet up on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    St. Joseph's heads to No. 6 Villanova coming off two straight wins against Georgetown and Binghamton at home. The wins have improved the Hawks record to 4-3 on the year and it also snapped a three-game losing streak.

    How to Watch St. Joseph's at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the St. Joseph's at Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday afternoon, though, the Hawks get their biggest test of the year when they take on a Villanova team that has won two straight.

    The Wildcats were tripped up by No. 2 Purdue in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, but have since beat La Salle and Penn to push their record to 5-2 on the year.

    Villanova has played great this year, as its only losses have been to teams ranked in the top five. One of the two losses came at UCLA in overtime.

    The Wildcats feel like they are one of the teams that has a shot at winning the national championship, but first they want to take care of a St. Joseph's team that has been playing well lately.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    St. Joseph's at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
