How to Watch St. Peter's vs. North Carolina NCAA Elite Eight

St. Peter's looks to keep its Cinderella run alive on Sunday evening when it takes on North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

St. Peter's became the first-ever No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight on Friday night when it upset No. 3 Purdue 67-64. The Peacocks never seemed rattled and frustrated against a very good Purdue offense all night long leading to a historic win.

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Two other No. 15 seeds had made the Sweet 16, but none had ever won and now the Peacocks are one game away from making their first-ever Final Four.

They will have to go through a North Carolina team that also surprised many by making it to the Elite Eight.

The Tar Heels were awarded the No. 8 seed in the region but have looked like a top seed so far. They easily beat Marquette in the first round and led No. 1 Baylor by 25 points in the second half before having to survive the Bears' rally to win in overtime.

They did it again in the Sweet 16 as it knocked off No. 4 UCLA 73-66. The Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the year at the right time but now must find a way to end the fairy tale run of the Peacocks and get back to the Final Four.

