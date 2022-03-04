Arizona hosts Stanford on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Arizona opens a season-ending two-game homestand on Thursday night when it welcomes Stanford to town.

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Wildcats have already clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title when they beat USC 91-71 on Tuesday night, but are still looking to finish strong and grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona was tripped up on Saturday by Colorado but bounced back with the huge win over the Trojans.

Thursday, the Wildcats will look to make it two in a row when they play a Stanford team that has lost three straight games.

The Cardinal have struggled over the last week and a half as they have lost to Utah and Colorado at home before scoring just 39 points at Cal in a loss on Saturday.

The three straight losses have dropped them just 8-10 in the Pac-12 and have all but eliminated them from the NCAA Tournament.

They could still have a shot at the NIT but will need to find a way to pull off a big upset on Thursday night before heading to Arizona State to finish the regular season.

