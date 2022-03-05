Arizona State hosts Stanford on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fourth straight game.

Arizona State stayed hot on Thursday night when it whipped Cal 71-44. The win was the Sun Devils' sixth in the last seven games and has got them to within a game of .500 in the Pac-12 at 9-10.

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have mainly feasted on the bottom half of the conference but they do have big wins against good Oregon and Colorado teams.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to stay hot and get a big win on Senior Night against Stanford.

The Cardinal come into the game losers of four straight and have really stumbled down the stretch. They were 13-7 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12 at one point, but have now fallen to three games under .500 in conference play.

Saturday, they will look to finally snap out of their funk and end the regular season on a high note.

It won't be easy, though, as the Sun Devils are playing their best basketball of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.