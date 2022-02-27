Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pac-12 rivals battle Saturday evening when Stanford travels to Cal to take on the Golden Bears.

Stanford begins a three-game road trip to end the season on Saturday when it heads to Cal looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal lost back-to-back home games to Utah and Colorado last week and have now lost four of their last five games.

Stanford has now dropped to under .500 in the Pac-12 at 8-9 and has seen its NCAA Tournament resume take a huge hit.

Saturday, the Cardinal will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they go for a season sweep of rival Cal.

The Golden Bears lost 57-50 to Stanford back on Feb. 1 and that loss was part of a 10-game losing streak.

Cal snapped that streak with two straight road wins against Oregon State and Oregon, but came back home and lost two straight to Colorado and Utah.

Saturday will be senior night for the Golden Bears and they hope they can send those players off with a huge win against its biggest rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Stanford at Cal

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

