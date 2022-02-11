Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon hosts Stanford on Thursday looking to extend its four-game winning streak in men's college basketball.

Oregon continued its hot streak on Saturday when it took down Utah 80-77 in a big road win. The game was closer than expected, but the Ducks were able to pull off their third straight win.

The Ducks have now won nine of their last 10 games and have moved into a second-place tie with UCLA in the Pac-12.

Oregon is one of the hottest teams in the conference and Thursday, it will look to pick up another big home win against a Stanford team that is coming off a 79-70 loss to UCLA on Tuesday.

The loss kept the Cardinal from winning a second straight game after they took down Washington on Sunday.

It has been an up and down stretch for Stanford as it has alternated wins and losses over the last six and is just 7-6 in the Pac-12.

The Cardinal are looking for another big win to put on their resume to go along with their sweep of USC and beating Oregon would help.

