Stanford heads to Oregon State on Saturday night looking to snap its two-game losing streak in men's college basketball.

Stanford finishes its tour of the state of Oregon on Saturday night when it invades Oregon State.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Cardinal went to Oregon on Thursday night and lost to the Ducks 68-60. The loss was the second straight as they lost to UCLA on Tuesday 79-70.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Stanford to .500 in the Pac-12 at 7-7.

The Cardinal has played well at times but has struggled to play at that level consistently and is on the wrong side of the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

They still have games to make a push for the tournament and it starts on Saturday night against an Oregon State team that has lost eight straight.

The Beavers' tough season continued on Wednesday when they lost a close 63-61 game to Cal.

The loss dropped them to 1-10 in the Pac-12 and 3-18 overall.

Oregon State is not far removed from making an Elite Eight run in last year's NCAA Tournament, but this year has not gone the same way.

