How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

Stanford heads to UCLA on Saturday night looking to win its third straight game.

Stanford plays its second straight game on the road on Saturday night looking to pull off another big upset. The Cardinal beat USC for the second straight time on Thursday and also beat Arizona State the game before.

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The back-to-back wins have the Cardinal up to 5-3 in the Pac-12 and 12-7 overall.

Stanford has been playing great right now as they have won six of their last eight and now find themselves near the top of the Pac-12.

Saturday night, they will look to stay hot and pull off a big road upset against a UCLA team that has won five straight.

The Bruins have gotten back on track since losing their only Pac-12 game of the year to Oregon back on Jan. 13.

UCLA picked up its biggest win of the year on Tuesday when it knocked off No. 3 Arizona and then followed it up with an easy win of Cal on Thursday.

The Bruins are now 7-1 in the Pac-12 and tied with Arizona at the top of the conference.

Saturday they will look to take care of the upset-minded Cardinal and avoid the fate that USC felt earlier this week.

