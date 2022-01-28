Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC hosts Stanford on Thursday night looking to win its fourth straight game and avenge an earlier loss to the Cardinal in college basketball.

USC hit a speed bump two weeks ago when it lost its only two games of the year to Stanford and Oregon. Since those losses, the Trojans have rolled off three straight wins and have gotten back on track.

How to Watch Stanford at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Stanford at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday night, they will look to get their fourth straight win as they look to get revenge on Stanford for breaking up their undefeated record.

The Cardinal hosted the Trojans 16 days ago and beat them 75-69. Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points each as they pulled off the huge upset and sent USC home with its first loss.

Stanford has gone just 2-2 since and was upset by Washington. It has been the theme of the season for the Cardinal as they have looked good at times, but have also really struggled to be consistent.

Thursday night, they will look to get some of it back as they look to pull off the improbable sweep of USC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

