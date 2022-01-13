How to Watch Stanford at Washington State

Stanford and Washington State were originally scheduled to play Wednesday night, but due to some reshuffling of schedules due to COVID-19, the two programs will now play Thursday afternoon.

It is a weird game time for a midweek game, but one both must deal with in an important conference battle.

Stanford comes into this game off its biggest win of the year as the Cardinal upset USC 75-69 on Tuesday. They were able to deal the Trojans their first loss of the year and improved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

Stanford suddenly looks like a team ready to compete against the top teams in the Pac-12 but needs to not have a letdown against a Washington State team that is coming off a win at Utah.

The Cougars have been struggling a bit but got a big win on the road on Saturday against the Utes. It snapped a two-game losing streak and was just their second win over their last six.

They are now 2-2 in the conference and 9-6 overall. The Cougars started the year 5-0, but while they have gone just 4-6 since, with all of their losses have been by single digits.

This is a game of two teams who are better than their records indicate, but they need to find ways to pick up wins starting with the game on Thursday afternoon.

