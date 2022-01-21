Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 13, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona

The Wildcats average 88.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 68.7 the Cardinal give up.

The Cardinal score an average of 69.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 64.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.

The Cardinal have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wildcats this season is Bennedict Mathurin, who averages 18 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of five in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dalen Terry and Koloko lead Arizona on the defensive end, with Terry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Koloko in blocks averaging 3.3 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal's leader in scoring and rebounding is Ingram Harrison with 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Stanford's assist leader is Michael O'Connell with four per game. He also records 6.4 points per game and adds 2.5 rebounds per game.

Spencer Jones is dependable from distance and leads the Cardinal with 1.3 made threes per game.

Jones (one steal per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Jaiden Delaire (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Cal Baptist W 84-60 Home 12/22/2021 Tennessee L 77-73 Away 1/3/2022 Washington W 95-79 Home 1/13/2022 Colorado W 76-55 Home 1/15/2022 Utah W 82-64 Home 1/20/2022 Stanford - Away 1/23/2022 Cal - Away 1/25/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/3/2022 UCLA - Home 2/5/2022 USC - Home

Stanford Schedule