Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates a win with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 16-2 Pac-12) hope to extend a 15-game home win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Stanford

  • The Wildcats record 16.6 more points per game (84.4) than the Cardinal allow (67.8).
  • The Cardinal score just 0.7 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (66.7).
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • The Cardinal have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin paces the Wildcats with 17.1 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also posting 5.7 rebounds.
  • Christian Koloko leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.3), and also posts 11.7 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (eighth in college basketball).
  • Azuolas Tubelis puts up 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Dalen Terry posts 7.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor.
  • Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.0 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison is averaging team highs in points (10.8 per game) and rebounds (6.4). And he is producing 2.9 assists, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jaiden Delaire is putting up 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Michael O'Connell is averaging a team-leading 3.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 37.4% of his shots from the field.
  • Brandon Angel is posting 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Stanford at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
