Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (10-6, 3-3 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona State
- The Cardinal score only 1.5 more points per game (69) than the Sun Devils give up (67.5).
- The Sun Devils' 62.7 points per game are seven fewer points than the 69.7 the Cardinal allow.
- This season, the Cardinal have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have made.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 38.7% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 44.4% the Cardinal's opponents have shot this season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.4 points and 6.9 boards per game.
- Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 6.5 PPG scoring average.
- Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Ingram and Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with Ingram leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.
- Kimani Lawrence puts up a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Horne is the most prolific from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Luther Muhammad (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arizona State while Alonzo Gaffney (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Liberty
W 79-76
Home
1/11/2022
USC
W 75-69
Home
1/13/2022
Washington State
W 62-57
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
L 67-64
Away
1/20/2022
Arizona
L 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/27/2022
USC
-
Away
1/29/2022
UCLA
-
Away
2/1/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/3/2022
Washington State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Creighton
W 58-57
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 66-65
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
L 74-50
Away
1/15/2022
Colorado
L 75-57
Home
1/17/2022
Utah
W 64-62
Home
1/22/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/24/2022
USC
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona
-
Away
2/3/2022
USC
-
Home
2/5/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/10/2022
Washington
-
Away
