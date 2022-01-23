Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (10-6, 3-3 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Maples Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Arizona State

  • The Cardinal score only 1.5 more points per game (69) than the Sun Devils give up (67.5).
  • The Sun Devils' 62.7 points per game are seven fewer points than the 69.7 the Cardinal allow.
  • This season, the Cardinal have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have made.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 38.7% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 44.4% the Cardinal's opponents have shot this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.4 points and 6.9 boards per game.
  • Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 6.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
  • Ingram and Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with Ingram leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his stats.
  • Kimani Lawrence puts up a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson has the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
  • Horne is the most prolific from distance for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Luther Muhammad (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arizona State while Alonzo Gaffney (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Liberty

W 79-76

Home

1/11/2022

USC

W 75-69

Home

1/13/2022

Washington State

W 62-57

Away

1/15/2022

Washington

L 67-64

Away

1/20/2022

Arizona

L 85-57

Home

1/22/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

1/27/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

UCLA

-

Away

2/1/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/3/2022

Washington State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Washington

-

Home

Arizona State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Creighton

W 58-57

Away

12/19/2021

San Francisco

L 66-65

Home

1/2/2022

Cal

L 74-50

Away

1/15/2022

Colorado

L 75-57

Home

1/17/2022

Utah

W 64-62

Home

1/22/2022

Stanford

-

Away

1/24/2022

USC

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona

-

Away

2/3/2022

USC

-

Home

2/5/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/10/2022

Washington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Arizona State at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stanford basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles up the court as head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Sharks

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

31 minutes ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

1 hour ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount

1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy