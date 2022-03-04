Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 9-10 Pac-12) will host the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-11 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

The 65.0 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Cardinal give up.

The Cardinal put up an average of 66.0 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

This season, the Sun Devils have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.

The Cardinal's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 4.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 10.0 points.

Kimani Lawrence puts up a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor.

Jalen Graham puts up 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

DJ Horne paces his squad in both points (12.1) and assists (1.9) per game, and also averages 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jay Heath posts 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch