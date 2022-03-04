Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 9-10 Pac-12) will host the Stanford Cardinal (15-13, 8-11 Pac-12) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Desert Financial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

  • The 65.0 points per game the Sun Devils average are the same as the Cardinal give up.
  • The Cardinal put up an average of 66.0 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cardinal's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Marreon Jackson paces the Sun Devils at 4.0 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 10.0 points.
  • Kimani Lawrence puts up a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor.
  • Jalen Graham puts up 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • DJ Horne paces his squad in both points (12.1) and assists (1.9) per game, and also averages 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jay Heath posts 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring (10.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and produces 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Spencer Jones gives the Cardinal 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Cardinal receive 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jaiden Delaire.
  • Michael O'Connell is putting up a team-leading 3.5 assists per game. And he is delivering 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 37.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Brandon Angel gets the Cardinal 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Stanford at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
