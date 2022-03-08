Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12) and the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) look to move on in the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 3:00 PM.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -3.5 128 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford

The Sun Devils put up 65.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.1 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

The Sun Devils are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, three% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Marreon Jackson puts up a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 35.6% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kimani Lawrence posts a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.

Jalen Graham is posting 10.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

DJ Horne paces the Sun Devils at 12.2 points per game, while also posting 2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Jay Heath averages 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch