Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 10-10 Pac-12) and the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal (15-15, 8-12 Pac-12) look to move on in the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 3:00 PM.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-3.5
128 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Stanford
- The Sun Devils put up 65.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Cardinal allow.
- The Cardinal put up an average of 65.8 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 67.1 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal are shooting 42.9% from the field, three% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Marreon Jackson puts up a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 35.6% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kimani Lawrence posts a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor.
- Jalen Graham is posting 10.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- DJ Horne paces the Sun Devils at 12.2 points per game, while also posting 2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Jay Heath averages 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he puts up 10.5 points and 3 assists.
- Spencer Jones paces the Cardinal in scoring (11 points per game), and produces 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaiden Delaire is putting up 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.
- Michael O'Connell is No. 1 on the Cardinal in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Brandon Angel gives the Cardinal 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
