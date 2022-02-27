Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks guard De'Vion Harmon (5) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford

Stanford vs Cal Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stanford

-1.5

127.5 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford

  • The Cardinal put up 67.0 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears give up.
  • The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.3 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.
  • The Cardinal are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison is tops on the Cardinal with 11.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.
  • Spencer Jones posts 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jaiden Delaire is posting 10.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Michael O'Connell leads his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Angel puts up 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is posting a team-high 14.1 points per contest. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.
  • Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top rebounder (8.4 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.
  • Jalen Celestine is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Stanford at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
