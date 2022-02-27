How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks guard De'Vion Harmon (5) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford

The Cardinal put up 67.0 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.3 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.

The Cardinal are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison is tops on the Cardinal with 11.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.

Spencer Jones posts 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaiden Delaire is posting 10.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Michael O'Connell leads his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Brandon Angel puts up 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Cal Players to Watch