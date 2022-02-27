How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (11-17, 4-13 Pac-12) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Stanford Cardinal (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. Stanford
- The Cardinal put up 67.0 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 66.0 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.3 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.
- The Cardinal are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is tops on the Cardinal with 11.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.
- Spencer Jones posts 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jaiden Delaire is posting 10.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Michael O'Connell leads his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Brandon Angel puts up 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is posting a team-high 14.1 points per contest. And he is producing 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Grant Anticevich is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Andre Kelly is the Golden Bears' top rebounder (8.4 per game), and he delivers 13.4 points and 0.8 assists.
- Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- Jalen Celestine is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
