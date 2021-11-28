Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Pac-12 foes square off when the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Coors Events Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-4
133.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford
- The Buffaloes record 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Cardinal give up.
- The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- The Buffaloes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 14.2 points.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes with 15.3 points per game and 2.5 assists, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds.
- Evan Battey averages 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nique Clifford posts 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Eli Parquet posts 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top scorer (12.7 points per game) and rebounder (7.5), and contributes 3.2 assists.
- The Cardinal receive 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jaiden Delaire.
- The Cardinal get 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Spencer Jones.
- Maxime Raynaud is posting 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 60.6% of his shots from the field.
- Michael O'Connell tops the Cardinal in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
November
28
2021
Stanford at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)