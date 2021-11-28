Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Coors Events Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -4 133.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford

The Buffaloes record 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Cardinal give up.

The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.

The Buffaloes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 14.2 points.

Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes with 15.3 points per game and 2.5 assists, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds.

Evan Battey averages 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nique Clifford posts 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Eli Parquet posts 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Stanford Players to Watch