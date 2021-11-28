Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    Pac-12 foes square off when the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Stanford Cardinal (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at Coors Events Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Stanford

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    Colorado vs Stanford Betting Information

    Colorado

    -4

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Stanford

    • The Buffaloes record 78.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 68.5 the Cardinal give up.
    • The Cardinal's 68.5 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 67.8 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
    • The Buffaloes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Cardinal have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 14.2 points.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes with 15.3 points per game and 2.5 assists, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds.
    • Evan Battey averages 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Nique Clifford posts 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Eli Parquet posts 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top scorer (12.7 points per game) and rebounder (7.5), and contributes 3.2 assists.
    • The Cardinal receive 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jaiden Delaire.
    • The Cardinal get 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Spencer Jones.
    • Maxime Raynaud is posting 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 60.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Michael O'Connell tops the Cardinal in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Stanford at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
