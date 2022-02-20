Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado

  • The Cardinal score 67.5 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.5 the Buffaloes allow.
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 70.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.
  • This season, the Cardinal have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.3 points and grabs 6.6 boards per game.
  • Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • The Stanford steals leader is O'Connell, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jones, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker averages 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.8 per game. He also scores 7.2 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy is the top shooter from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
  • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Washington

W 87-69

Home

2/8/2022

UCLA

L 79-70

Home

2/10/2022

Oregon

L 68-60

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon State

W 76-65

Away

2/17/2022

Utah

L 60-56

Home

2/19/2022

Colorado

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cal

-

Away

3/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

L 66-51

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon State

W 86-63

Home

2/12/2022

Utah

W 81-76

Home

2/15/2022

Oregon State

W 90-64

Away

2/17/2022

Cal

W 70-62

Away

2/19/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Colorado at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
