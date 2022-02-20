How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado
- The Cardinal score 67.5 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.5 the Buffaloes allow.
- The Buffaloes score an average of 70.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.
- This season, the Cardinal have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.
Stanford Players to Watch
- The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.3 points and grabs 6.6 boards per game.
- Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- The Stanford steals leader is O'Connell, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jones, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker averages 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.8 per game. He also scores 7.2 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy is the top shooter from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Washington
W 87-69
Home
2/8/2022
UCLA
L 79-70
Home
2/10/2022
Oregon
L 68-60
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon State
W 76-65
Away
2/17/2022
Utah
L 60-56
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
-
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
-
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Oregon
L 66-51
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon State
W 86-63
Home
2/12/2022
Utah
W 81-76
Home
2/15/2022
Oregon State
W 90-64
Away
2/17/2022
Cal
W 70-62
Away
2/19/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Colorado at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)