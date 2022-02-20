Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Stanford Cardinal (15-11, 8-8 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Maples Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Colorado

The Cardinal score 67.5 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 66.5 the Buffaloes allow.

The Buffaloes score an average of 70.3 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 68.3 the Cardinal give up.

This season, the Cardinal have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 11.3 points and grabs 6.6 boards per game.

Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.

Spencer Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

The Stanford steals leader is O'Connell, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jones, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker averages 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Buffaloes, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

KJ Simpson records more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.8 per game. He also scores 7.2 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy is the top shooter from distance for the Buffaloes, hitting 1.3 threes per game.

Colorado's leader in steals is Walker (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nique Clifford (0.8 per game).

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Washington W 87-69 Home 2/8/2022 UCLA L 79-70 Home 2/10/2022 Oregon L 68-60 Away 2/12/2022 Oregon State W 76-65 Away 2/17/2022 Utah L 60-56 Home 2/19/2022 Colorado - Home 2/26/2022 Cal - Away 3/3/2022 Arizona - Away 3/5/2022 Arizona State - Away

Colorado Schedule