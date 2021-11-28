Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its third straight win Sunday night when it opens up conference play against Stanford.
    The Colorado men's basketball team has had a great start to the year as it has raced out to a 5–1 record, but the schedule gets tougher with a quick two-game set to start off Pac-12 play. 

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Stanford at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Buffaloes host Stanford on Sunday night before they travel to UCLA in their first two conference games of the year. They will then head back out of conference when they play Tennessee to end next week.

    It is a tough stretch for Colorado that will give the team a good idea how good it truly is. First up is a Stanford team that is 4–2 on the year.

    The Cardinal were upset by Santa Clara and blown out by Baylor in their two losses. They have done a good job of winning games they should, but they will soon see if they are ready for the improved Pac-12 this year.

    They travel to Colorado before hosting Oregon to start conference play and could use a good couple of games to get off to a strong start.

