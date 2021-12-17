Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (5-3) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Dartmouth

    • The Cardinal record 69.9 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Big Green give up.
    • The Big Green's 70.9 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 70.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
    • The Cardinal make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Big Green have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
    • The Big Green have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
    • The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Ingram, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.
    • The Stanford steals leader is Michael O'Connell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaiden Delaire, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Aaryn Rai has tallied 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Brendan Barry scores 15.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
    • Barry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Big Green, hitting 4.1 threes per game.
    • Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade (1.0 per game).

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 74-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 86-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 79-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    L 80-76

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    Dartmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Bryant

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Vermont

    L 83-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    FGCU

    L 78-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 72-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston University

    L 65-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Yale

    -

    Away

