Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (5-3) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Dartmouth

The Cardinal record 69.9 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Big Green give up.

The Big Green's 70.9 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 70.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

The Cardinal make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Big Green have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Big Green have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Ingram, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.

The Stanford steals leader is Michael O'Connell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaiden Delaire, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Aaryn Rai has tallied 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.

Brendan Barry scores 15.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Barry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Big Green, hitting 4.1 threes per game.

Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade (1.0 per game).

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Valparaiso W 74-60 Home 11/20/2021 Baylor L 86-48 Away 11/23/2021 N.C. A&T W 79-65 Home 11/28/2021 Colorado L 80-76 Away 12/12/2021 Oregon W 72-69 Home 12/16/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/19/2021 Texas - Home 12/22/2021 Wyoming - Home 1/2/2022 Cal - Home 1/6/2022 UCLA - Home 1/8/2022 USC - Home

Dartmouth Schedule