Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (5-3) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Dartmouth
- The Cardinal record 69.9 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Big Green give up.
- The Big Green's 70.9 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 70.0 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- The Cardinal make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Big Green have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Big Green have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
- The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Ingram, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.
- The Stanford steals leader is Michael O'Connell, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaiden Delaire, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Aaryn Rai has tallied 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Brendan Barry scores 15.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Dartmouth scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.
- Barry is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Big Green, hitting 4.1 threes per game.
- Dartmouth's leader in steals is Barry (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Garrison Wade (1.0 per game).
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
W 74-60
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 86-48
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
L 80-76
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
W 72-69
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/6/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/8/2022
USC
-
Home
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Bryant
W 63-61
Away
12/1/2021
Vermont
L 83-65
Away
12/4/2021
FGCU
L 78-68
Away
12/8/2021
Quinnipiac
L 72-69
Home
12/11/2021
Boston University
L 65-62
Home
12/16/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/19/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/21/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Away
12/29/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/7/2022
Yale
-
Away
