Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were only 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (72.5).

The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.

The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

The Aggies shot 42.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 12.4 points, pulling down 7.0 boards and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.

Ingram makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

Michael O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Kameron Langley put up 10.5 points per game last season to go with 6.3 assists.

Tyrone Lyons grabbed an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game last season.

Quentin Jones hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Langley averaged 2.7 takeaways per game, while Lyons compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Tarleton State W 62-50 Home 11/12/2021 Santa Clara L 88-72 Away 11/15/2021 San Jose State W 76-62 Home 11/17/2021 Valparaiso W 74-60 Home 11/20/2021 Baylor L 86-48 Away 11/23/2021 N.C. A&T - Home 11/28/2021 Colorado - Away 12/12/2021 Oregon - Home 12/16/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/19/2021 Texas - Home 12/22/2021 Wyoming - Home

N.C. A&T Schedule