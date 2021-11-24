Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were only 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (72.5).
    • The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
    • The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
    • The Aggies shot 42.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 12.4 points, pulling down 7.0 boards and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.
    • Ingram makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
    • Michael O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    N.C. A&T Players to Watch

    • Kameron Langley put up 10.5 points per game last season to go with 6.3 assists.
    • Tyrone Lyons grabbed an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game last season.
    • Quentin Jones hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Langley averaged 2.7 takeaways per game, while Lyons compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 88-72

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 76-62

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 74-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 86-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    N.C. A&T Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 57-53

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jacksonville

    L 63-54

    Away

    11/15/2021

    South Florida

    L 56-54

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Greensboro

    W 77-69

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 87-63

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

