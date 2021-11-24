Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
How to Watch Stanford vs. N.C. A&T
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. N.C. A&T
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal put up were only 2.8 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (72.5).
- The Aggies' 72.2 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
- The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- The Aggies shot 42.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 12.4 points, pulling down 7.0 boards and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.
- Ingram makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- Michael O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Kameron Langley put up 10.5 points per game last season to go with 6.3 assists.
- Tyrone Lyons grabbed an average of 5.4 boards in each contest while scoring 8.7 points per game last season.
- Quentin Jones hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Langley averaged 2.7 takeaways per game, while Lyons compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tarleton State
W 62-50
Home
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
L 88-72
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
W 76-62
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
W 74-60
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 86-48
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
-
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 57-53
Away
11/13/2021
Jacksonville
L 63-54
Away
11/15/2021
South Florida
L 56-54
Away
11/18/2021
Greensboro
W 77-69
Home
11/20/2021
Wake Forest
L 87-63
Away
11/23/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/26/2021
Samford
-
Home
12/3/2021
Carver
-
Home
12/7/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/14/2021
East Tennessee State
-
Away