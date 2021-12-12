Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Oregon
- The Cardinal record 5.2 more points per game (69.6) than the Ducks give up (64.4).
- The Ducks' 68.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Cardinal allow.
- The Cardinal are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.
Stanford Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
- Michael O'Connell is Stanford's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
- Noah Taitz makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks' Will Richardson puts up enough points (11.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Eric Williams Jr. grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ducks.
- Williams (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
W 76-62
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
W 74-60
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 86-48
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
L 80-76
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
-
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/6/2022
UCLA
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-50
Away
11/24/2021
Houston
L 78-49
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
W 87-47
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
W 71-65
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
L 69-67
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
-
Home