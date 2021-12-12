Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Oregon

The Cardinal record 5.2 more points per game (69.6) than the Ducks give up (64.4).

The Ducks' 68.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

Stanford Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Michael O'Connell is Stanford's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.

Noah Taitz makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

The Ducks' Will Richardson puts up enough points (11.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Eric Williams Jr. grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ducks.

Williams (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 San Jose State W 76-62 Home 11/17/2021 Valparaiso W 74-60 Home 11/20/2021 Baylor L 86-48 Away 11/23/2021 N.C. A&T W 79-65 Home 11/28/2021 Colorado L 80-76 Away 12/12/2021 Oregon - Home 12/16/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/19/2021 Texas - Home 12/22/2021 Wyoming - Home 1/2/2022 Cal - Home 1/6/2022 UCLA - Home

Oregon Schedule