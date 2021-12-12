Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Maples Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Oregon

    • The Cardinal record 5.2 more points per game (69.6) than the Ducks give up (64.4).
    • The Ducks' 68.3 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Cardinal allow.
    • The Cardinal are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.
    • The Ducks' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cardinal is Ingram Harrison, who puts up 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
    • Michael O'Connell is Stanford's best passer, dishing out 3.6 assists per game while scoring 6.1 PPG.
    • Noah Taitz makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cardinal, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
    • O'Connell and Spencer Jones lead Stanford on the defensive end, with O'Connell leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks' Will Richardson puts up enough points (11.0 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Eric Williams Jr. grabs 5.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
    • Richardson hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ducks.
    • Williams (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon while Franck Kepnang (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 76-62

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 74-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 86-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 79-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    L 80-76

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    L 78-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    W 87-47

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 71-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Oregon at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

