Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball while defended by San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) battle the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. San Jose State

    • Last year, the Cardinal recorded 11.7 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Spartans allowed (81.4).
    • The Spartans scored an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
    • The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
    • The Spartans shot 39.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva put up 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
    • Spencer Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Da Silva compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Omari Moore pulled down 5.3 rebounds and gave out 3.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.4 points per contest last season.
    • Richard Washington tallied 17.3 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Washington knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Moore averaged 1.5 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game last season.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 88-72

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    San Jose State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 78-76

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    San Jose State at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

