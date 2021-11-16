Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) battle the San Jose State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Stanford vs. San Jose State
- Last year, the Cardinal recorded 11.7 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Spartans allowed (81.4).
- The Spartans scored an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
- The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 39.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.6% the Cardinal's opponents shot last season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva put up 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
- Spencer Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Da Silva compiled 1.0 block per contest.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Omari Moore pulled down 5.3 rebounds and gave out 3.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.4 points per contest last season.
- Richard Washington tallied 17.3 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Washington knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Moore averaged 1.5 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game last season.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tarleton State
W 62-50
Home
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
L 88-72
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
-
Home
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 78-76
Home
11/15/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/18/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Away
11/20/2021
Texas
-
Away
11/23/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Home
11/30/2021
South Dakota
-
Home
12/3/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
