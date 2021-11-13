Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) play the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) at Leavey Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Leavey Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stanford vs Santa Clara Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stanford

    -3.5

    137 points

    Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Stanford

    • Last year, the Cardinal scored 69.7 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed.
    • The Broncos put up only 0.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Cardinal allowed (69.6).
    • The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva paced the Cardinal with 17.1 points per contest and 6.2 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
    • Jaiden Delaire put up 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Spencer Jones posted 8.2 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
    • Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 boards per game last season.
    • Jalen Williams averaged 2.2 assists per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
    • Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jalen Williams and Jaden Bediako were defensive standouts last season, with Jalen Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Bediako collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Stanford at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy