Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (0-0) play the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) at Leavey Center on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game begins at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Santa Clara vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Leavey Center
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. Stanford
- Last year, the Cardinal scored 69.7 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.6 the Broncos allowed.
- The Broncos put up only 0.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Cardinal allowed (69.6).
- The Cardinal shot 46.4% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva paced the Cardinal with 17.1 points per contest and 6.2 rebounds last year, while also putting up 2.2 assists.
- Jaiden Delaire put up 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Spencer Jones posted 8.2 points, 1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest last year.
- Michael O'Connell was tops on the Cardinal at 2.6 assists per game last year, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 points.
- Ziaire Williams posted 8.9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest last season.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 boards per game last season.
- Jalen Williams averaged 2.2 assists per game while also scoring 10.9 points per contest.
- Keshawn Justice hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jalen Williams and Jaden Bediako were defensive standouts last season, with Jalen Williams averaging 1.1 steals per game and Bediako collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
