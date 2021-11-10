Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Tarleton State
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal scored were 7.4 more points than the Texans allowed (62.3).
- The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
- The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.0 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Texans shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva scored 17.1 points and pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
- Spencer Jones knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jones and Da Silva were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.2 steals per game and Da Silva collecting one block per contest.
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and distributed 3 assists per game last season.
- Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
- Konstantin Dotsenko knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/12/2021
Kansas
-
Away
11/16/2021
Wichita State
-
Away
11/19/2021
Paul Quinn
-
Home
11/22/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Michigan
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Tarleton State at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)