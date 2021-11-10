Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Tarleton State

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal scored were 7.4 more points than the Texans allowed (62.3).

The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.

The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.0 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Texans shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Oscar Da Silva scored 17.1 points and pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game last season.

Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.

Spencer Jones knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Jones and Da Silva were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.2 steals per game and Da Silva collecting one block per contest.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and distributed 3 assists per game last season.

Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.

Konstantin Dotsenko knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.

Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Tarleton State - Home 11/12/2021 Santa Clara - Away 11/15/2021 San Jose State - Home 11/17/2021 Valparaiso - Home 11/20/2021 Baylor - Away 11/23/2021 N.C. A&T - Home

Tarleton State Schedule