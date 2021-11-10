Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) take the court against the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Tarleton State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Tarleton State

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Cardinal scored were 7.4 more points than the Texans allowed (62.3).
    • The Texans' 73.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal gave up.
    • The Cardinal made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.0 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • The Texans shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva scored 17.1 points and pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
    • Spencer Jones knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jones and Da Silva were defensive standouts last season, with Jones averaging 1.2 steals per game and Da Silva collecting one block per contest.

    Tarleton State Players to Watch

    • Montre' Gipson scored 15.3 points and distributed 3 assists per game last season.
    • Tahj Small averaged 5.8 boards per game in addition to his 9.2 PPG average.
    • Konstantin Dotsenko knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Shamir Bogues and Freddy Hicks were defensive standouts last season, with Bogues averaging 1.9 steals per game and Hicks collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    Tarleton State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Paul Quinn

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Tarleton State at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round

    1 hour ago
    UCLA Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

    3 hours ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts at a press conference after the game against the Chico State at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Orgeon State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

    3 hours ago
    Arizona Wildcats
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

    3 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Portland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy