    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) will host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas

    • The Longhorns average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cardinal allow.
    • The Cardinal score an average of 72.0 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
    • The Longhorns make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
    • The Cardinal are shooting 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.1 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.
    • Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
    • Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tre Mitchell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison sits on top of the Cardinal leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
    • Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he records 3.6 assists per game.
    • Ingram knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
    • O'Connell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Jaiden Delaire (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Texas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Cal Baptist

    W 68-44

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 88-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 64-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAPB

    W 63-31

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Rice

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 86-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 79-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    L 80-76

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 89-78

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Texas vs. Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
