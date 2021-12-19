Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) will host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas

The Longhorns average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal score an average of 72.0 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

The Longhorns make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

The Cardinal are shooting 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.1 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.

Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tre Mitchell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison sits on top of the Cardinal leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he records 3.6 assists per game.

Ingram knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.

O'Connell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Jaiden Delaire (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Cal Baptist W 68-44 Home 11/29/2021 Sam Houston W 73-57 Home 12/3/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-58 Home 12/9/2021 Seton Hall L 64-60 Away 12/14/2021 UAPB W 63-31 Home 12/19/2021 Stanford - Away 12/22/2021 Rice - Home 12/28/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 1/1/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/4/2022 Kansas State - Away 1/8/2022 Oklahoma State - Away

Stanford Schedule