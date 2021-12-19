Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) will host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) after winning six straight home games. The contest tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas
- The Longhorns average 73.2 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cardinal allow.
- The Cardinal score an average of 72.0 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- The Longhorns make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- The Cardinal are shooting 45.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.1 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 8.4 points per contest.
- Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Tre Mitchell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison sits on top of the Cardinal leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Michael O'Connell's assist statline leads Stanford; he records 3.6 assists per game.
- Ingram knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinal.
- O'Connell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Stanford while Jaiden Delaire (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Cal Baptist
W 68-44
Home
11/29/2021
Sam Houston
W 73-57
Home
12/3/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 88-58
Home
12/9/2021
Seton Hall
L 64-60
Away
12/14/2021
UAPB
W 63-31
Home
12/19/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/22/2021
Rice
-
Home
12/28/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/1/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 86-48
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
L 80-76
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
W 72-69
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
W 89-78
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/6/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/8/2022
USC
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington State
-
Away
