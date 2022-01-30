Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-1 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Pauley Pavilion. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Stanford

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Stanford

  • The Bruins record 74.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.6 the Cardinal give up.
  • The Cardinal put up 7.7 more points per game (69.3) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (61.6).
  • This season, the Bruins have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cardinal are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Johnny Juzang is tops on his team in both points (17.0) and assists (1.7) per game, and also posts 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr. paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.2), and also averages 12.1 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jules Bernard posts 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tyger Campbell averages a team-high 4.2 assists per game. He is also posting 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Myles Johnson puts up 4.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 64.0% from the field.

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top scorer (11.6 points per game) and rebounder (6.9), and delivers 2.9 assists.
  • Jaiden Delaire is posting 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Cardinal get 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Spencer Jones.
  • Michael O'Connell tops the Cardinal in assists (3.9 per game), and posts 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Cardinal receive 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Brandon Angel.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Stanford at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
