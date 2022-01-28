How to Watch Stanford vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) drives against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -11 140.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Stanford

The Trojans put up just 4.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Cardinal allow (70.1).

The Cardinal's 69.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.0 the Trojans give up to opponents.

The Trojans are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

The Cardinal are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 36.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley paces his squad in points (14.7), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.1) per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Drew Peterson posts 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chevez Goodwin posts 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Boogie Ellis posts 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo puts up 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch