How to Watch Stanford vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-11
140.5 points
Key Stats for USC vs. Stanford
- The Trojans put up just 4.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Cardinal allow (70.1).
- The Cardinal's 69.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 63.0 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- The Trojans are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- The Cardinal are shooting 43.7% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 36.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley paces his squad in points (14.7), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.1) per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Drew Peterson posts 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chevez Goodwin posts 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Boogie Ellis posts 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo puts up 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is delivering 2.8 assists, making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jaiden Delaire gives the Cardinal 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Michael O'Connell is the Cardinal's top assist man (3.9 per game), and he delivers 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- The Cardinal get 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brandon Angel.
