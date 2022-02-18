Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Utah
- The 68 points per game the Cardinal record are the same as the Utes give up.
- The Utes score an average of 70.5 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 68.6 the Cardinal allow.
- The Cardinal are shooting 44% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43% the Utes allow to opponents.
- The Utes' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.
- The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Spencer Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Both Gach is the top scorer for the Utes with 9.3 points per game. He also tacks on three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
- David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Utes with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Worster (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Anthony (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
Washington State
L 66-60
Home
2/6/2022
Washington
W 87-69
Home
2/8/2022
UCLA
L 79-70
Home
2/10/2022
Oregon
L 68-60
Away
2/12/2022
Oregon State
W 76-65
Away
2/17/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/19/2022
Colorado
-
Home
2/26/2022
Cal
-
Away
3/3/2022
Arizona
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
Washington State
L 71-54
Away
1/29/2022
Washington
L 77-73
Away
2/3/2022
Oregon State
W 84-59
Home
2/5/2022
Oregon
L 80-77
Home
2/12/2022
Colorado
L 81-76
Away
2/17/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/19/2022
Cal
-
Away
2/24/2022
Arizona
-
Home
2/26/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
3/5/2022
Colorado
-
Home
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Utah at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)