Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Utah

  • The 68 points per game the Cardinal record are the same as the Utes give up.
  • The Utes score an average of 70.5 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 68.6 the Cardinal allow.
  • The Cardinal are shooting 44% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43% the Utes allow to opponents.
  • The Utes' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Spencer Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

  • Both Gach is the top scorer for the Utes with 9.3 points per game. He also tacks on three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
  • David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Utes with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Worster (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Anthony (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Washington State

L 66-60

Home

2/6/2022

Washington

W 87-69

Home

2/8/2022

UCLA

L 79-70

Home

2/10/2022

Oregon

L 68-60

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon State

W 76-65

Away

2/17/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/19/2022

Colorado

-

Home

2/26/2022

Cal

-

Away

3/3/2022

Arizona

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Utah Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/26/2022

Washington State

L 71-54

Away

1/29/2022

Washington

L 77-73

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon State

W 84-59

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon

L 80-77

Home

2/12/2022

Colorado

L 81-76

Away

2/17/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/19/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Colorado

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Utah at Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

32 minutes ago
Feb 6, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (0) reacts during warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17676501
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at UCLA

1 hour ago
usc
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at USC

1 hour ago
USATSI_12158995 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford

1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates in the second half as UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy