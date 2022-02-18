Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (9-16, 2-13 Pac-12) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (15-10, 8-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Utah

The 68 points per game the Cardinal record are the same as the Utes give up.

The Utes score an average of 70.5 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 68.6 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal are shooting 44% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43% the Utes allow to opponents.

The Utes' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Cardinal have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison leads the Cardinal in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 7.4 PPG scoring average.

The Cardinal get the most three-point shooting production out of Spencer Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Jones leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Both Gach is the top scorer for the Utes with 9.3 points per game. He also tacks on three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.9 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).

David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from deep and leads the Utes with 1.9 made threes per game.

Worster (0.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Anthony (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Washington State L 66-60 Home 2/6/2022 Washington W 87-69 Home 2/8/2022 UCLA L 79-70 Home 2/10/2022 Oregon L 68-60 Away 2/12/2022 Oregon State W 76-65 Away 2/17/2022 Utah - Home 2/19/2022 Colorado - Home 2/26/2022 Cal - Away 3/3/2022 Arizona - Away 3/5/2022 Arizona State - Away

Utah Schedule