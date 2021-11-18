Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) go up against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Valparaiso
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Valparaiso
- Last year, the Cardinal scored only 1.8 more points per game (69.7) than the Beacons gave up (67.9).
- The Beacons scored an average of 65.0 points per game last year, only 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Cardinal had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Beacons' opponents made.
- The Beacons shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Oscar Da Silva accumulated 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
- Spencer Jones hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Da Silva compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game last season.
- Donovan Clay pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Daniel Sackey notched 3.5 assists per contest.
- Connor Barrett hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Sackey and Clay were defensive standouts last season, with Sackey averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clay collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tarleton State
W 62-50
Home
11/12/2021
Santa Clara
L 88-72
Away
11/15/2021
San Jose State
W 76-62
Home
11/17/2021
Valparaiso
-
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
-
Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
-
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
-
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
-
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Toledo
L 69-61
Home
11/13/2021
UIC
L 74-70
Home
11/17/2021
Stanford
-
Away
11/22/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Home
11/27/2021
Trinity Christian
-
Home
12/2/2021
Drake
-
Away
12/5/2021
Western Michigan
-
Away
12/7/2021
East-West
-
Home
How To Watch
November
17
2021
Valparaiso at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
