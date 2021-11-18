Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (2-1) go up against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Valparaiso

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Maples Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Valparaiso

    • Last year, the Cardinal scored only 1.8 more points per game (69.7) than the Beacons gave up (67.9).
    • The Beacons scored an average of 65.0 points per game last year, only 4.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Cardinal allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Cardinal had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Beacons' opponents made.
    • The Beacons shot at a 41.9% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Oscar Da Silva accumulated 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Michael O'Connell averaged 2.6 assists per game to go with his 6.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Spencer Jones hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Da Silva compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Valparaiso Players to Watch

    • Ben Krikke averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game last season.
    • Donovan Clay pulled down 5.5 rebounds per game, while Daniel Sackey notched 3.5 assists per contest.
    • Connor Barrett hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Sackey and Clay were defensive standouts last season, with Sackey averaging 1.2 steals per game and Clay collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tarleton State

    W 62-50

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 88-72

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 76-62

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    Valparaiso Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Toledo

    L 69-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UIC

    L 74-70

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Trinity Christian

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Drake

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    East-West

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Valparaiso at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Valparaiso vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    31 minutes ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    31 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy