Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Vanderbilt
-3
135 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford
- The 69.9 points per game the Commodores record are only 0.1 more points than the Cardinal allow (69.8).
- The Cardinal score 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up to opponents (60.7).
- The Commodores make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also puts up 12.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown puts up 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
- Myles Stute posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jamaine Mann averages 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he averages 12.2 points and 3.1 assists.
- Jaiden Delaire is putting up a team-leading 12.3 points per game. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal in assists (4.0 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cardinal get 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brandon Angel.
How To Watch
Diamond Head Classic: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
