Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

    Vanderbilt vs Stanford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Vanderbilt

    -3

    135 points

    Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

    • The 69.9 points per game the Commodores record are only 0.1 more points than the Cardinal allow (69.8).
    • The Cardinal score 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up to opponents (60.7).
    • The Commodores make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Jordan Wright leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also puts up 12.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Quentin Millora-Brown puts up 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.
    • Myles Stute posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jamaine Mann averages 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he averages 12.2 points and 3.1 assists.
    • Jaiden Delaire is putting up a team-leading 12.3 points per game. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor.
    • Spencer Jones gets the Cardinal 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal in assists (4.0 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Cardinal get 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brandon Angel.

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Stanford vs. Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

