Stanford vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (8-4) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -3 135 points

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

The 69.9 points per game the Commodores record are only 0.1 more points than the Cardinal allow (69.8).

The Cardinal score 9.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Commodores give up to opponents (60.7).

The Commodores make 40.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

The Cardinal are shooting 45.2% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.1% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also puts up 12.6 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Quentin Millora-Brown puts up 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

Myles Stute posts 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamaine Mann averages 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch