How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1
142 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Stanford
- The Huskies average 65.2 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinal allow.
- The Cardinal's 70.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies make 39.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Daejon Davis is posting 8.5 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 0.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
- Jamal Bey posts 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.4% from the floor and 28.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- PJ Fuller posts 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is the Cardinal's top scorer (12.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.9), and contributes 3.0 assists.
- The Cardinal get 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jaiden Delaire.
- Spencer Jones is putting up 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Michael O'Connell paces the Cardinal in assists (4.2 per game), and produces 6.6 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Cardinal receive 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Brandon Angel.
