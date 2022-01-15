Jan 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1 142 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Stanford

The Huskies average 65.2 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 68.8 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal's 70.2 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies make 39.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Washington Players to Watch

Daejon Davis is posting 8.5 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 0.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Jamal Bey posts 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 32.4% from the floor and 28.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

PJ Fuller posts 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Stanford Players to Watch