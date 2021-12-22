Skip to main content
    How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (6-4) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (9-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Wyoming

    • The 70.1 points per game the Cardinal record are 7.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (62.8).
    • The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.8 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Cardinal have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
    • The Cowboys' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 12.8 points and pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game.
    • Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 7.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Noah Taitz leads the Cardinal in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jaiden Delaire leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Hunter Maldonado notches more assists than any other Wyoming teammate with 4.7 per game. He also averages 15.1 points and grabs 4.9 rebounds per game.
    • Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.5 made threes per game.
    • Maldonado (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Stanford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 79-65

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Colorado

    L 80-76

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Oregon

    W 72-69

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 89-78

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Texas

    L 60-53

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 79-66

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Denver

    W 77-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    McNeese

    W 79-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Arizona

    L 94-65

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 74-62

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

