How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (6-4) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (9-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Wyoming
- The 70.1 points per game the Cardinal record are 7.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (62.8).
- The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.8 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cardinal have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.
- The Cowboys' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Stanford Players to Watch
- The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 12.8 points and pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 7.0 PPG scoring average.
- Noah Taitz leads the Cardinal in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jaiden Delaire leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado notches more assists than any other Wyoming teammate with 4.7 per game. He also averages 15.1 points and grabs 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.5 made threes per game.
- Maldonado (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
N.C. A&T
W 79-65
Home
11/28/2021
Colorado
L 80-76
Away
12/12/2021
Oregon
W 72-69
Home
12/16/2021
Dartmouth
W 89-78
Home
12/19/2021
Texas
L 60-53
Home
12/22/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Home
1/6/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/8/2022
USC
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington
-
Away
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 79-66
Away
12/2/2021
Denver
W 77-64
Home
12/4/2021
McNeese
W 79-58
Home
12/8/2021
Arizona
L 94-65
Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
W 74-62
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
-
Away
1/1/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/8/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/12/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah State
-
Away
