The Stanford Cardinal (6-4) take the court against the Wyoming Cowboys (9-1) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Maples Pavilion

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Wyoming

The 70.1 points per game the Cardinal record are 7.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (62.8).

The Cowboys' 79.7 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 69.8 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

This season, the Cardinal have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have made.

The Cowboys' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Stanford Players to Watch

The Cardinal leader in points and rebounds is Ingram Harrison, who scores 12.8 points and pulls down 6.9 rebounds per game.

Stanford's best passer is Michael O'Connell, who averages 3.5 assists per game to go with his 7.0 PPG scoring average.

Noah Taitz leads the Cardinal in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

O'Connell is Stanford's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jaiden Delaire leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Graham Ike has the top spot on the Cowboys leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Hunter Maldonado notches more assists than any other Wyoming teammate with 4.7 per game. He also averages 15.1 points and grabs 4.9 rebounds per game.

Drake Jeffries is reliable from distance and leads the Cowboys with 3.5 made threes per game.

Maldonado (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wyoming while Jeremiah Oden (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 N.C. A&T W 79-65 Home 11/28/2021 Colorado L 80-76 Away 12/12/2021 Oregon W 72-69 Home 12/16/2021 Dartmouth W 89-78 Home 12/19/2021 Texas L 60-53 Home 12/22/2021 Wyoming - Home 1/2/2022 Cal - Home 1/6/2022 UCLA - Home 1/8/2022 USC - Home 1/12/2022 Washington State - Away 1/15/2022 Washington - Away

Wyoming Schedule