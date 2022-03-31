A highlight end to the college basketball season features some of the countries best scorers in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships.

For more than 30 years, this event has existed to highlight players, both men and women, from across the county who are great at what they do.

How to Watch State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For this specific event, there will be four majors events involved: the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Men's 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women's 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebee's Team Shootout.

The winners of the men's and women's three-point shootouts will then play each other in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.

One of the highlight men's basketball shooters is Wyoming's, Drake Jefferies. Jefferies made a total of 94 three-pointers this season and shot over 41% from behind the arc. In his entire collegiate career, Jefferies shoots 39% from three.

The women's three-point contest will be highlighted by Kentucky's Rhyne Howard. Howard is one of the Wildcat's most versatile players and most recently earned All-American honors.

New Orleans' own Derek St. Hilaire will highlight the slam dunk portion of the night. He is one of the most high-flying, prolific scorers in the Southland Conference averaging 20.8 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.