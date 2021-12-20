Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Stetson at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami hosts Stetson on Monday night in out-of-conference college basketball action.
    Stetson (4–6) will go on the road Monday night to face in-state opponent Miami (8–3) in a men's college basketball contest.

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Miami enters this game on a four-game winning streak. After losing 96–64 to a ranked Alabama team on Nov. 28, the team has defeated Penn State, Clemson, Lipscomb and Fordham. The win over Lipscomb was the only double-digit win for the Hurricanes over that span as they've struggled to create a lot of separation in their wins this season.

    As for Stetson, the team enters on a two-game win streak, though one of those victories was against non-Division I Johnson. That win broke a four-game losing streak for the Hatters, as they lost to Campbell, Florida Atlantic, FIU and Ohio.

    The team defeated College of Charleston 67–59 in its most recent game.

    These two programs have met a lot of times before, with this being the 84th game in team history. Miami holds a 51–32 lead all-time, with the Hurricanes winning 82–60 in the most recent meeting in 2020.

