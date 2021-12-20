Publish date:
How to Watch Stetson vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (8-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Stetson
- The Hurricanes record 73.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 67.0 the Hatters allow.
- The Hatters' 66.3 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Hurricanes allow.
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hatters' opponents have made.
- The Hatters have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty is tops on the Hurricanes with 17.5 points per contest and 5.6 rebounds, while also posting 2.0 assists.
- Isaiah Wong puts up 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes at 2.9 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.0 points.
- Jordan Miller leads the Hurricanes at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 6.9 points.
- Sam Waardenburg puts up 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Stetson Players to Watch
- Christiaan Jones is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Rob Perry paces the Hatters in scoring (13.7 points per game), and posts 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Chase Johnston gives the Hatters 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Smith paces the Hatters in rebounding (6.1 per game), and posts 6.6 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Stephan D. Swenson is averaging a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. And he is producing 5.2 points and 1.3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.
