The Miami Hurricanes (8-3) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Total Miami -14.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Miami vs. Stetson

The Hurricanes record 73.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 67.0 the Hatters allow.

The Hatters' 66.3 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Hurricanes allow.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hatters' opponents have made.

The Hatters have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty is tops on the Hurricanes with 17.5 points per contest and 5.6 rebounds, while also posting 2.0 assists.

Isaiah Wong puts up 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes at 2.9 assists per contest, while also posting 2.5 rebounds and 11.0 points.

Jordan Miller leads the Hurricanes at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 6.9 points.

Sam Waardenburg puts up 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Stetson Players to Watch