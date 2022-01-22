Skip to main content

How to Watch Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two American East Conference foes meet on Saturday when Stony Brook travels to take on Albany (N.Y.).

Through 17 games, Stony Brook sits with a solid 11-6 record (3-1 in conference play) and winners of two straight contests.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream: You can stream Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seawolves' most recent outing was a nailbiter win, 74-71 over Binghamton in which they were led by Anthony Roberts and his 25 points and five rebounds. Jahlil Jenkins also came up big with his 12 rebounds out of his backcourt position.

The victory has Stony Brook sitting third in the American East standings heading into tonight's game against Albany.

Albany isn't enjoying quite as much success as its rival tonight this season, sitting 7-10, though with a 3-2 record in conference play. The Great Danes are playing much better basketball, recently, however, winning their last three games, including, most recently, defeating UMBC 66-54.

Albany had two players reach double-digit points that night, led by Matt Cerruti and his 20 points and Jamel Horton and his 15 points.

An intriguing battle in the American East takes place tonight. Will Stony Brook hold steady in the conference standings? Or will Albany continue its recent winning ways?

Find out by tuning into SportsNet NY at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

