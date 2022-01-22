How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-10, 3-2 America East) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at SEFCU Arena.

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Favorite Spread Total Stony Brook -1 133.5 points

Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

The Seawolves average 6.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Great Danes allow (65.5).

The Great Danes score an average of 61.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.9 the Seawolves allow.

The Seawolves make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Great Danes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

The Great Danes' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tykei Greene posts a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 11.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Roberts posts a team-best 14.8 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jahlil Jenkins paces the Seawolves at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 13.8 points.

Frankie Policelli is putting up 7.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Omar Habwe puts up 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch