How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-10, 3-2 America East) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at SEFCU Arena.

How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Stony Brook vs Albany (NY) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stony Brook

-1

133.5 points

Key Stats for Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook

  • The Seawolves average 6.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Great Danes allow (65.5).
  • The Great Danes score an average of 61.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.9 the Seawolves allow.
  • The Seawolves make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Great Danes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • The Great Danes' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than the Seawolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • Tykei Greene posts a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 11.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Anthony Roberts posts a team-best 14.8 points per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 40.9% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jahlil Jenkins paces the Seawolves at 2.8 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 13.8 points.
  • Frankie Policelli is putting up 7.8 points, 1.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Omar Habwe puts up 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • De'Vondre Perry is putting up team highs in points (13.4 per game) and assists (1.3). And he is producing 4.9 rebounds, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Jamel Horton is putting up a team-best 3.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.1 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 39.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Matt Cerruti is putting up 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • Justin Neely is averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 40.5% of his shots from the field.
  • The Great Danes get 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Paul Newman.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.)

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
