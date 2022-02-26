Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-15, 9-7 America East) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 8-8 America East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM ET.
How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Albany (NY)
- The Seawolves average 6.7 more points per game (72.7) than the Great Danes allow (66.0).
- The Great Danes average 11.1 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Seawolves allow (74.1).
- The Seawolves are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Great Danes allow to opponents.
- The Great Danes have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- The Seawolves scoring leader is Anthony Roberts, who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Tykei Greene is Stony Brook's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Jahlil Jenkins is its best passer, averaging 2.9 assists in each contest.
- Jenkins leads the Seawolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jenkins is Stony Brook's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Greene leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Jamel Horton collects 12.4 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Great Danes' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Justin Neely grabs 4.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.8 points per game and adds 0.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Albany (NY) rebounding leaderboard.
- Matt Cerruti is consistent from distance and leads the Great Danes with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Cerruti (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Albany (NY) while Trey Hutcheson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Maine
W 85-74
Away
2/16/2022
UMBC
L 95-84
Away
2/19/2022
Hartford
W 88-82
Home
2/20/2022
Hartford
L 74-70
Away
2/23/2022
UMass-Lowell
L 67-50
Away
2/26/2022
Albany (NY)
-
Home
3/1/2022
NJIT
-
Home
Albany (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Maine
L 73-63
Home
2/12/2022
Vermont
L 76-63
Home
2/16/2022
Binghamton
W 68-67
Away
2/19/2022
New Hampshire
W 70-65
Home
2/23/2022
Maine
W 72-68
Away
2/26/2022
Stony Brook
-
Away
3/1/2022
Hartford
-
Home
